- Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Hit Cold-Blooded Back-to-Back Triples vs. Boston Celtics
- Report: Anonymous Scout Proclaims Jayson Tatum Better Player Than Jimmy Butler
- Miami Heat News: 2 Heat Players Named to All-Rookie Teams
- Report: Anonymous Scout Says Daniel Theis Just as Good as Bam Adebayo
- NBA Scout, Executive and Coach Severely Disrespect Miami Heat in Eastern Conference Finals Predictions
- Dwyane Wade Offers Incredible Outlook on Bam Adebayo’s NBA Future
- Dwyane Wade Unable to Contain Excitement as He Posts Video of Celtics Fan Getting Annihilated
- Boston Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Gushes About Miami Heat Rookie Tyler Herro
- Miami Heat Rookie Tyler Herro Shares Harrowing Details About His Battle With COVID-19
- Kendrick Nunn Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo and T.J. Warren While Wishing Jimmy Butler Happy Birthday
Video: Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Hit Cold-Blooded Back-to-Back Triples vs. Boston Celtics
- Updated: September 15, 2020
The Miami Heat are in the opening round of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, and the game has not disappointed thus far.
Late in the fourth quarter with the Heat trailing 105-100, rookie guard Tyler Herro made a ridiculous contested 3-pointer with a hand in his face.
Big bucket by Tyler Herro 😤 pic.twitter.com/z99UD53mar
— ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2020
Just moments later, and the Heat trailing 105-103, Butler swished an off-balanced 3-pointer from the corner to put his team up 106-105.
JIMMY BUTLER FOR THE LEAD 😮 pic.twitter.com/K09h1Pzyx0
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2020
Unfortunately on the other end, forward Derrick Jones Jr. committed a foul with the ball out of bounds, leading to a free throw and possession by the Celtics.
Luckily, with the score tied at 106, Tatum missed a go-ahead 3-pointer as the two teams went to overtime.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login