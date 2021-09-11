Video: Fan gets so excited to see Tyler Herro that she crashes her car into wall

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently took some time to sign autographs for fans.

One fan was so excited to see the former first-round pick that she crashed her car into a wall.

She was so excited to see Tyler Herro that she forgot to put her car in park 🥴 (Via @kalliopetsarts5 ) pic.twitter.com/HhXrzBz2Hb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 11, 2021

It seems like the fan forgot to put her car in park. It doesn’t look like anyone was hurt in the incident.

Herro reacted to the incident on Twitter.

Herro certainly has a rabid personal fan base. He is very active in the social media world, so he likely has more fans than the average 21-year-old athlete.

The size of his fan base is likely aided by the fact that he’s a rising star in the NBA. Herro is one of the Heat’s most exciting young players.

The 2020-21 season was a rocky one at times for Herro, but there were still some positives. He finished with averages of 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The year was a slight regression from some of the potential he displayed near the end of the 2019-20 season. Herro is surely hoping to get back on track in the 2021-22 campaign.

Miami is looking to return as a title contender after making a plethora of moves in the offseason.