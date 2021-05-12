On Tuesday, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics, 129-121, and big man Bam Adebayo was a big reason why.

After the game, while being interviewed by TNT’s Dwyane Wade, the University of Kentucky product was miffed that the Heat legend doesn’t respond promptly to his text messages.

“You don’t return my text messages and all that good stuff no more, but it’s all good,” said Wade. “First of all, how many times have I texted you, and it took you like a day to respond?” answered Adebayo.

Adebayo was teammates with Wade during his first two seasons in the NBA out of the University of Kentucky.

Last season, the big man started to blossom as one of the league’s better big men, as he earned his first All-Star Game bid and helped the team reach the NBA Finals.

Adebayo is averaging 18.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

He has also stood out on the defensive end, and head coach Erik Spoelstra has sung his praises when it comes to that facet of his game.