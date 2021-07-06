Video: Bam Adebayo looks absolutely dominant in pickup game with Jayson Tatum and Michael Beasley

Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo looked impressive in a recent pickup game with fellow NBA star Jayson Tatum and former Heat player Michael Beasley.

The pickup game likely served as a slight preparation for the upcoming Olympics, as the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics are set to get underway later this summer. Both Adebayo and Tatum will be representing Team USA at the event.

Adebayo can be seen hitting some tough shots in the video. That’s an incredibly encouraging sight for Heat fans, as Adebayo’s jump shooting has plenty of room for improvement.

He rarely shoots 3-pointers, and when he does, he makes them at just a 15.9 percent career clip. If the big man can bolster that element of his game, he’ll have a chance to become a superstar player in the NBA.

It was previously reported that the 23-year-old was planning on putting in a great deal of work this offseason to improve his jumper and post play. It seems like he may already be showing signs of growth in those areas.