Victor Oladipo explains spiritual meaning behind his ‘revenge tour’: ‘I’m talking about God’s revenge’

When it comes to the Miami Heat, no player on the roster has overcome greater challenges in his playing career than guard Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo was once considered one of the best young guards in the league, but numerous serious injuries derailed his career.

After missing the vast majority of the 2021-22 regular season, the guard had opportunities to shine during the Heat’s playoff run. Earlier this offseason, he signed another short-term deal with the Heat.

Already this summer, Oladipo referenced his “revenge tour” while seemingly working out with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. In a recent podcast interview, Oladipo made it clear what his revenge tour means to him.

“My family, we’re very spiritual,” he said. “In the Bible it says, ‘God says vengeance is mine.’ So for me, I understand now why I play. I don’t play for accolades. I don’t play for the fact that people might hate on me or second guess me or not believe I can come back from this injury. I play for his glory. When they said revenge, I’m talking about God’s revenge. … Now is my time to rise. I truly believe that.”

Though Oladipo had a small role in the few regular season games he played, his role grew substantially in the playoffs. Injuries to the Heat’s roster played a large role in Oladipo getting his shot in the playoffs, and he did not let it slip.

In 24.5 minutes per game, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He had six games in which he finished with double-digit scoring efforts. Even when he wasn’t scoring, he was impacting games in big ways.

So, while Oladipo may not be the player he once was, he clearly can still be an impactful contributor. Surely, the 2022-23 NBA season will be a major opportunity to show off what he has to offer.