Tyler Herro’s succinct 5-word message after hitting big shot and leading Miami Heat in win over Detroit Pistons

Even though they have been shorthanded, the Miami Heat continue to win the majority of their games.

After their 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, guard Tyler Herro flexed a bit following his late-game heroics.

"That's what it's all about" Tyler Herro speaks after hitting big shot and leading the Heat in scoring in their win!@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/dagJHYTTKH — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 24, 2021

Miami was without Jimmy Butler, who has a tailbone issue, and big man Bam Adebayo, who recently had thumb surgery.

The team’s injury issues got worse during the game as center Dewayne Dedmon went down with an injury of his own.

Herro was certainly the hero of Thursday’s contest. Not only did he hit a big go-ahead shot in crunch time, but he had 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting.

Max Strus, who has been impressive at times, was also big with 26 points, while Kyle Lowry stepped up his game with 21 points and six assists.

As of now, the Heat are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Once they’re back at full strength, they’re hoping they can make a strong move and perhaps improve their seeding in the East.