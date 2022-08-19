Tyler Herro wants the Miami Heat to run it back: ‘We were one game away from the Finals’

It seems like Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro doesn’t want to see the team shake things up this offseason.

Herro instead wants the Heat to run things back after narrowly missing the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 campaign.

KD or Spida in South Beach this year? Nah, @raf_tyler wants to run it back with the same squad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5rNgfIhvr — betr (@betr) August 19, 2022

“I would run it back,” Herro said. “I think that’s what we’re doing. We brought everyone back, and we were one game away from the Finals. So, I would run it back.”

The Heat did keep several key contributors from last season’s team, including Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin. However, they also lost forward P.J. Tucker in free agency, as he decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s not surprising that Herro wants the Heat to run things back, especially since he has been the subject of the trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell potentially heading to Miami.

Herro won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, but he and the team have yet to come to terms on a long-term extension to keep him in Miami beyond the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the University of Kentucky product averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Herro took a major leap as a scorer, and he helped Miami capture the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

Another reason why Herro may want to run things back is because he was injured in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat struggled mightily on offense with Herro out due to a groin injury, and it’s possible the series would have gone differently had he been able to play in every game.

As of now, the Heat appear poised to keep things together for the 2022-23 season, and Herro certainly is one player in favor of that strategy.