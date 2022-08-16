Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his silence regarding the trade rumors he has been involved in this offseason.

Herro, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has been mentioned as a primary trade chip for Miami should it trade for a star like Kevin Durant this offseason.

“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said about the trade rumors involving him. “I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors. So rumors, they don’t bother me. Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

Herro won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, as he took a major leap from his performance in the 2020-21 season.

Despite that, Herro and the Heat have yet to come to terms on a long-term contract extension, which has led to his name coming up in trade rumors.

“I mean, I know as much as you know,” Herro said when asked where negotiations stand surrounding a potential extension. “I’m just waiting on my turn and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.”

It doesn’t seem to bother the former first-round pick, and he appears to be focusing on what he can control, which is preparing to have another good season in the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season, the University of Kentucky product averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Herro dealt with a groin injury in the playoffs that caused him to miss a large chunk of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. If he remains on the Heat, the team certainly hopes he can stay healthy and build on the best season of his young career.