Video: Tyler Herro claps back at Paul Pierce for refusing to call him a ‘bucket’
- Updated: September 28, 2020
Recently, former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce said that he couldn’t call Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro a “bucket” because the 20-year-old wasn’t averaging enough points per game.
Herro finally gave his response to Pierce on Monday, one day after the Heat finished off the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Tyler Herro has something to say to Paul Pierce ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/ipDxCLRzfv
— ALdonis DaSLASH™ (@AIR305) September 28, 2020
“I averaged more than 11, first of all,” said Herro. “And I think I just averaged about 20 in the Eastern Conference finals.”
In the series against the Celtics, Herro was one of the Heat’s best players, averaging 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three.
The University of Kentucky product’s best performance in the series came during Game 4, when he recorded 37 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Heat to a 112-109 victory.
Herro will look to continue to prove Pierce wrong when the Heat begin the NBA Finals against former Heat forward LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.
