Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro explained how he became friends with rapper Jack Harlow on the Old Man and the Three podcast.

“Honestly, just both being white, we were just like, ‘Yo wassup bro,’” Herro said. “I was a fan of him, and he was a fan of me and we’ve been cool ever since.”

Herro, 20, had an unreal run in the NBA playoffs last season. Harlow, 22, decided to name one of his songs “Tyler Herro” after Miami’s rising star.

The two also have a connection with Kentucky, as Herro attended college at the University of Kentucky, while Harlow was born in Louisville.

Herro had a fantastic rookie season and helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both he and Harlow have risen to fame this year, and they have a newfound friendship as well.