Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro praised his star teammate Jimmy Butler following the Heat’s 113-101 victory in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

“I personally knew that’s what Jimmy’s going to bring to a playoff game,” Herro said. “I know how he gets when the game is on the line and when we’re playing for something big. That’s how Jimmy gets. I expect him to do the same thing every game. You know that’s what he does. “Jimmy’s a killer. He’s our heart and soul, and we’re gonna follow his lead for the next 15 wins.”

The Heat’s playoff run got off to a great start with Tuesday’s win.

Butler set the tone, scoring 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting, adding three rebounds, four steals and four assists.

A Pacers coach reportedly was “yapping” at Butler during the game, giving him some extra motivation to go off.

Herro had a solid game in his playoff debut, scoring 15 points. He also added three rebounds and four assists.

The Heat will look to keep rolling and get out to a 2-0 series lead on Thursday when they take on the Pacers in Game 2 from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.