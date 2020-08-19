- Video: Tyler Herro Insinuates Miami Heat Will Win NBA Title Behind ‘Killer’ Jimmy Butler
Video: Tyler Herro Insinuates Miami Heat Will Win NBA Title Behind ‘Killer’ Jimmy Butler
- Updated: August 18, 2020
Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro praised his star teammate Jimmy Butler following the Heat’s 113-101 victory in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.
Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler, “Jimmy’s a killer. He’s our heart and soul, and we’re gonna follow his lead for the next 15 wins.” pic.twitter.com/wV31i2bcfD
— Will Manso (@WillManso) August 18, 2020
“I personally knew that’s what Jimmy’s going to bring to a playoff game,” Herro said. “I know how he gets when the game is on the line and when we’re playing for something big. That’s how Jimmy gets. I expect him to do the same thing every game. You know that’s what he does.
“Jimmy’s a killer. He’s our heart and soul, and we’re gonna follow his lead for the next 15 wins.”
The Heat’s playoff run got off to a great start with Tuesday’s win.
Butler set the tone, scoring 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting, adding three rebounds, four steals and four assists.
A Pacers coach reportedly was “yapping” at Butler during the game, giving him some extra motivation to go off.
Herro had a solid game in his playoff debut, scoring 15 points. He also added three rebounds and four assists.
The Heat will look to keep rolling and get out to a 2-0 series lead on Thursday when they take on the Pacers in Game 2 from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
