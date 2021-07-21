- Bam Adebayo’s fierce message to haters regarding Khris Middleton after Bucks win title
Tyler Herro calls LeBron James the best Miami Heat player of all time
- Updated: July 21, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro revealed who he believes is the best Heat player of all time, and some fans may not like his answer.
Herro chose LeBron James, not Dwyane Wade, as the best player in franchise history.
Tyler Herro asked who is the best Heat player of all time: LeBron James…growing up for me LeBron was my favorite player on the Heat. pic.twitter.com/Q4kQcGHDkX
— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) July 21, 2021
“I have to say LeBron James,” Herro said with a laugh. “I mean, you can’t go wrong. D-Wade, LeBron, either or, but I feel like growing up for me LeBron was probably my favorite player on the Heat.”
Herro never got the opportunity to play with either player in Miami, but he clearly grew up as a fan of James over Wade.
Through two seasons with the Heat, Herro has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He recently said that he is tired of hearing his name in trade rumors and is just focused on getting better for the 2021-22 season.
