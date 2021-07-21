Tyler Herro’s disgusted response to constantly seeing his name in trade rumors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is tired of hearing his name in trade rumors.

Herro said that his sole focus is now on just trying to be a better player instead of listening to the rumors that have been floating for some time now.

Herro on dealing with trade rumors: "I'm done listening to all that, honestly. I think every time that we're not playing or even if we are playing, my name is brought up in something. So it is what it is at this point. I'm focused on getting better, getting this team better." — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 21, 2021

Herro was brought up in trade rumors during the 2020-21 regular season as a potential player that could be moved for James Harden.

Harden was eventually dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, but it hasn’t stopped the rumors surrounding the University of Kentucky product.

Herro has been solid in his two seasons in Miami. He’s averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

As the Heat try to build their roster to get back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 campaign, Herro’s name may continue to be brought up in trade rumors.

The Heat will be glad to know he’s focused on improving as a player, as he will likely be an integral part of the team in the 2021-22 season if he isn’t traded.