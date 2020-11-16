The Milwaukee Bucks are on the clock when it comes to keeping superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wisconsin, and rumor has it that he would like to join the Miami Heat if he does indeed leave.

Nick Kyrgios, a pro tennis star, said he recently talked to Antetokounmpo about possibly becoming a member of the Heat, and the Greek Freak had a positive reaction.

"I just asked him straight away if he was going to go join Miami, and then he had a massive smile on his face." – Nick Kyrgios on Giannis Antetokounmpo (h/t @hoopsview ) pic.twitter.com/aWoLATWEBY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 16, 2020

“I just asked him a bunch of questions,” Kyrgios told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I asked him straight away if he was going to go and join Miami and then he had a massive smile on his face. Maybe that could be brewing.”

Antetokounmpo had another banner individual season, as he won his second straight league MVP award and was also named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

But although the Bucks had the league’s best record for the second straight season, they flamed out in epic fashion against the Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

If Antetokounmpo declines to sign a supermax deal with the Bucks and is available via trade before next offseason, the Heat certainly have the assets to make a trade happen.

The Greek Freak would not only have an opportunity to win his first NBA championship if he came to South Florida, but becoming a part of the Heat’s culture could also help him take the next step towards becoming a truly transcendent player.