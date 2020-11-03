The Miami Heat came two wins shy of winning an NBA title this year as they fell short to the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the NBA Finals.

With the Heat coming so close with their current roster, Pat Riley and company may try to land Giannis Antetokoumpo in a trade, and it appears the superstar may be ready to commit to the team on a long-term deal.

adding to this, Giannis splits his offseason between Greece and Miami. per sources, he’s prepared to sign a long-term deal in Miami. the #Bucks are not willing to end up with nothing by letting him hit free agency in 2021. a deal is expected before then. https://t.co/T3vM0gqVXI — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) November 3, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks will do everything within their power to keep Antetokounmpo as the face of their franchise. However, if the team can’t build around the two-time NBA MVP and he wants out, Miami could become a realistic trade destination.

One advantage Miami has over other teams in the league eyeing Antetokounmpo is how much young talent the team currently possesses.

Riley will almost certainly try to keep the core of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler intact but could part with Tyler Herro and other promising young players like Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.

Antetokounmpo’s future will be a hot topic of discussion over the next few months and throughout the upcoming NBA season, with no telling whether he’ll remain in Milwaukee or head elsewhere in a trade or free agency in 2021.