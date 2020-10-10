- Jimmy Butler and Dwight Howard involved in physical altercation during chippy Game 5
- Updated: October 9, 2020
The Miami Heat are playing for their playoff lives in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and things are already getting chippy with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half.
While boxing out in the paint, Jimmy Butler and Dwight Howard got into it after getting tangled up.
Jimmy Butler and Dwight Howard get tangled up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ofeQ1ubEVt
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 10, 2020
With the Heat facing elimination, Game 5 was bound to be a physical contest with Butler and company not giving up an inch to the star-studded Lakers.
It remains to be seen whether this physical play will favor the Heat against a Lakers squad that seems to be determined to close out the series while wearing their Kobe Bryant-inspired jerseys.
