Videos

Report: Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers last spoke more than 2 months ago in brief conversation

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Joe Cronin Blazers

It’s been well over two months since Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard requested a trade to the Miami Heat, but a deal between the two teams has yet to materialize.

A recent report indicates that the last time the Heat and Trail Blazers talked about a Lillard trade was during Summer League.

Lillard was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Trail Blazers after a four-season stint playing college basketball at Weber State University. He averaged 11-plus points and three-plus rebounds per game in each of his four seasons as a member of the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-2 point guard’s best season of college basketball came during his senior season, the 2011-12 season. Lillard averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game across 32 appearances with the team as a senior (all starts).

His contributions on the offensive end of the floor translated into a whole lot of success for the 2011-12 iteration of the Wildcats. They finished the season with an excellent 25-7 record but missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Lillard has played 11 seasons in the NBA, all as a member of the Trail Blazers franchise. The 33-year-old averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in 58 games played with the Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

Those numbers were good enough for Lillard to earn an All-Star nod — the seventh of his pro career — as well as a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

Despite Lillard’s terrific 2022-23 regular season, the Trail Blazers missed out on the playoffs. They ended the regular season with a poor 33-49 record and were ahead of only the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference standings. Additionally, the Trail Blazers owned an awful 1-9 record across the final 10 games of the regular season.

The latest report hints that the Heat and Trail Blazers aren’t close to agreeing on a deal to send Lillard to Miami. But it still seems like only a matter of time until the seven-time All-Star lands with the Heat.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
David Aldridge rips Miami Heat fans who think Tyler Herro-led offer is good trade for Damian Lillard
Miami Heat News
Jamal Cain
Miami Heat fans will love Jamal Cain’s words on how he’s improved this offseason
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro’s cryptic social media post following report that Damian Lillard will be traded in less than 24 hours
Miami Heat News
Austin Rivers
Austin Rivers: ‘I would do anything to play for the Miami Heat’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?