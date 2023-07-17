Orlando Robinson’s confident words on cracking Miami Heat rotation after strong Summer League

Orlando Robinson had some outstanding games at the NBA Summer League this month, and the second-year player said he believes he can get into the rotation for the Miami Heat this season.

“For sure, I do,” Robinson said. “I think my ability to stretch the floor, shoot the 3 and my quickness on defense, being able to get out on the perimeter and blitz and move my feet is going to allow me to get a lot of minutes with the Heat this year.”

In six Summer League appearances, he averaged 20.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game. He scored 27 points in a 104-78 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Miami’s third win in five games in Las Vegas.

Robinson played 31 games for the Heat as a rookie last season after he was not drafted coming out of California State University, Fresno. He averaged more than 13 minutes per game and contributed 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

After seeing regular time off the bench in January, he injured his thumb in early February. He then didn’t appear in a game for nearly two months after the Heat signed Kevin Love and Cody Zeller. Robinson did not appear in any playoff games as the Heat advanced all the way to the NBA Finals.

The 23-year-old center could be needed to play an expanded role this season as Miami is losing players while waiting for the Damian Lillard trade situation to play itself out. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo have landed with other teams, and Tyler Herro is a key part of the Lillard trade talks with the Trail Blazers.

Miami did sign Thomas Bryant in an attempt to add frontcourt depth behind Bam Adebayo, and Robinson could help there as well.

The Heat remain stuck in a holding pattern while they await a resolution to the trade request Lillard made to the Trail Blazers earlier this month. With Miami reportedly the only destination the 33-year-old will approve and Portland looking for a substantial return in any trade, talks do not seem to be progressing.

Meanwhile, Robinson is going about his business and trying to show that he is one player the Heat definitely can plan on using to good effect this season.