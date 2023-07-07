Portland Trail Blazers insider reveals team’s desired package for Damian Lillard

There has been much speculation about what the Portland Trail Blazers want in return if they trade Damian Lillard, and according to one recent report, it is quite a lot for the Miami Heat to consider.

“The Blazers, according to NBA sources, are seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players,” wrote Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian.

That’s a very pricey neighborhood indeed, and the six-item haul almost definitely would require the Heat to bring in another team to satisfy the Trail Blazers’ wish list. Miami is building its proposed package around Tyler Herro, and its reluctance to include Caleb Martin reportedly could be a “real sticking point” in the talks with Portland.

The Heat owe their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in either 2025 or 2026 and are thereby limited in trading their 2024 selection.

After Herro and Martin, Miami’s most enticing remaining player looks to be Duncan Robinson, with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. also an intriguing possibility.

The Trail Blazers are in no way guaranteed to get anything close to what they might want, with Lillard’s repeated desire to play for the Heat reportedly scaring off some teams from possibly pursuing him and thereby taking away a lot of Portland’s leverage. Lillard’s agent reportedly also is gently warning teams that aren’t the Heat about getting involved with the 32-year-old.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs all have been reported to possibly have some role in the Lillard trade talks, with the Brooklyn Nets considered a viable three-team trade partner. Another team, the Chicago Bulls, recently emerged within a report that they are possibly talking about trading Zach LaVine.

Lillard waited until after free agency began and the Trail Blazers agreed to a lucrative contract with teammate Jerami Grant to formally request a trade. Perhaps Portland’s substantial desired outcome is an indication of an intent to play hardball with their longtime franchise player.

The Heat have to feel that they are close to their offseason goal of adding Lillard to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, a potential Big 3 that is already worrying some Eastern Conference rivals. It’s now up to the Trail Blazers and what they might be willing to accept to let that happen.