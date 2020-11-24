- Moe Harkless reveals most important factor that led him to sign with Miami Heat
Moe Harkless reveals most important factor that led him to sign with Miami Heat
- Updated: November 24, 2020
Miami Heat forward Moe Harkless explained the most important factor that led him to sign with the Heat this offseason.
Mo Harkless on why he decided to sign with the Miami Heat, “I felt it was the best fit for me, when you look at the culture and the way they play.” pic.twitter.com/sbCSQjU4PU
— Will Manso (@WillManso) November 24, 2020
“I think out of all the teams I was considering or talking to, I felt like Miami was the best fit,” Harkless said. “When you think about everything, I felt it was the best fit for me. When you look at the culture and you look at the way they play, or the way we play I should say.
“When you look at the guys on the team, the approach to the game, how serious everyone takes the game, how hard everyone works, how they play together. I think it kind of embodies everything that I’m about when it comes to this game.”
That will surely come as music to the ears of Heat fans.
Harkless will provide Miami with solid wing depth and defense following Jae Crowder’s departure in free agency.
Last season, Harkless played for both the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.
He averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range.
