Miami Heat forward Moe Harkless explained the most important factor that led him to sign with the Heat this offseason.

“I think out of all the teams I was considering or talking to, I felt like Miami was the best fit,” Harkless said. “When you think about everything, I felt it was the best fit for me. When you look at the culture and you look at the way they play, or the way we play I should say.

“When you look at the guys on the team, the approach to the game, how serious everyone takes the game, how hard everyone works, how they play together. I think it kind of embodies everything that I’m about when it comes to this game.”

That will surely come as music to the ears of Heat fans.

Harkless will provide Miami with solid wing depth and defense following Jae Crowder’s departure in free agency.

Last season, Harkless played for both the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

He averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

