- Video: Bam Adebayo has some words for Draymond Green after he taunts Miami Heat
- Victor Oladipo provides worrisome response on if he can play in back-to-backs this season
- Report: Jimmy Butler’s main target was Kyle Lowry during trade deadline
- Report: Miami Heat expected to make ‘major changes’ to roster if they fail early in NBA postseason
- Report: Miami Heat believe they can acquire Kyle Lowry in free agency
- Victor Oladipo sends confident warning to NBA that his best is ‘yet to come’
- Victor Oladipo discloses what singular topic ‘legendary human’ Pat Riley emphasized in their first conversation
- Jimmy Butler offers exact reason why he’s ‘hyped’ for Victor Oladipo’s Miami Heat debut
- Jamal Crawford reveals Jimmy Butler had Rolex on while he was ‘killing people’ in infamous Timberwolves practice
- Erik Spoelstra announces when Victor Oladipo will make his debut for Miami Heat
Video: Bam Adebayo has some words for Draymond Green after he taunts Miami Heat
- Updated: April 1, 2021
Late in the first half of Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green got inside and scored against Duncan Robinson.
Green flexed his muscles afterward, and Heat center Bam Adebayo had some words for him as a result.
Dray flexed on the Heat and Bam wasn't with it 😳 pic.twitter.com/srU50BOEJn
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2021
The Heat have been topsy-turvy this season, but they are coming off back-to-back wins. They are still firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture despite their inconsistency and struggles.
The Warriors have almost an identical record on the season and have had their own issues with inconsistency.
Thursday also marked the long-awaited debut of former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in a Heat uniform. He was acquired just days ago near the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets.
Oladipo was traded earlier this season from the Indiana Pacers to Houston in the huge deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
At this point of the season, every win, especially against a decent team like the Warriors, is magnified for the Heat.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login