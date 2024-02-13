Audio leaks of heated trash-talk between Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat’s recent matchup against the Boston Celtics didn’t come without a little bit of drama, as Heat wing Duncan Robinson and Celtics wing Jaylen Brown had a heated exchange during the game.

In the fourth quarter, Brown and Robinson got tangled up, and the Celtics star was ultimately issued a flagrant foul for his part in the play after video review.

The altercation with Duncan Robinson that Jaylen Brown got a tech for. pic.twitter.com/hjlX63k58A — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) February 11, 2024

Some new footage has since surfaced, capturing the two players exchanging some heated words following the play.

LEAKED Audio Of Jaylen Brown Trash Talking Duncan Robinson👀: Brown: “What the f*ck is your problem?” Robinson: “Don’t do that sh*t, f*ck out of here” Then, Brown had enough and said: “What are you gonna do about it?” Robinson replies with: “You’re not like that” pic.twitter.com/CSROs2zR0k — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) February 13, 2024

After the game, Robinson called it a “dirty” play by Brown, explaining that players can miss entire seasons over plays like that.

It’s worth noting that the Heat sharpshooter is listed as questionable for Miami’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, perhaps as a result of the altercation with Brown. Robinson is on the injury report due to his shoulder and elbow.

The Heat and Celtics have been thorns in each other’s sides in recent years, with one squad frequently standing in the other one’s way in the playoffs. It has created a bit of a rivalry in the Eastern Conference, and the Brown-Robinson incident is seemingly going down as the latest chapter.

The two teams aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023-24 regular season, but there’s certainly a chance they will cross paths in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Last season, the Heat defeated the Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Brown and Robinson are both enjoying strong seasons, with Brown earning an All-Star nod and Robinson showing major signs of growth. But in the standings, Boston has had more to brag about than Miami, as the Celtics (41-12) have enjoyed more success than the Heat (28-25).

Time will tell what the next chapter of the Boston-Miami rivalry holds. In the meantime, the Heat will focus on their Tuesday road matchup against the Bucks, while the Celtics will also be in action on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.