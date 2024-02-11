Videos

Duncan Robinson goes after Jaylen Brown for ‘dirty’ play: ‘That’s how people miss whole seasons’

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson believes that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s flagrant foul against him in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game was “dirty.”

Robinson finished with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 shooting from deep in 33 minutes of action against the Celtics. Additionally, he converted both of his attempts from the free-throw line and added two rebounds and one assist.

For as well as Robinson played, he was arguably outplayed by Brown. The 27-year-old dropped 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 8-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-8 from 3-point range.

Brown was one of three players to score 20 points or more for Boston. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 26 points in 39 minutes of play, while Kristaps Porzingis ended up with 25 points on 14 shots from the field.

As for the Heat, only two players, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, finished with 20-plus points in the game. Herro dropped a team-high 24 points but didn’t have it going from deep, considering he shot just 4-of-12 from 3-point range.

Miami’s defeat marked the team’s third loss of the season to Boston. The Celtics also picked up victories over the Heat back on Oct. 27 as well as Jan. 25.

The Heat’s short winning streak has now come to an end. Before losing to the Celtics, Miami beat the Orlando Magic on Feb. 6 and San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 7.

The team is now just 15-13 at home this season, which isn’t much better than its current road record of 13-12. Overall, the Heat are three games above the .500 mark on the season at 28-25.

The Heat will try to bounce back from their loss to the Celtics when they play another one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 13. The Bucks are losers of three of their last four games but earned a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

