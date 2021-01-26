The NBA’s new and improved COVID-19 safety protocols may not allow players to swap or give jerseys after a game, but Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving still found a way to get it done.

After his team defeated the Miami Heat on Monday, the New Jersey native found a sneaky way to give Bam Adebayo his singlet.

Kyrie gave Bam his jersey after the game 💯 pic.twitter.com/7Qh4PHpel2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2021

A couple of nights ago, Irving and Adebayo tried swapping jerseys on the court, but security personnel prevented them from doing so.

On Monday, the Heat struggled mightily from the field, making just 36.9 percent of their field goals.

Although Adebayo had a strong game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, it wasn’t enough, as the Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The final score of 98-85 resembled the final score of a Heat game from the 1990s rather than one in the modern era.

Miami is now 6-10 on the season. Just a few months after making a surprise run to the NBA Finals, there seems to be a real possibility that it won’t even make the playoffs this season.