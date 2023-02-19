Jordan Clarkson places Udonis Haslem on his ‘all-hands’ team

Big man Udonis Haslem is the elder statesman of the Miami Heat, and even after 20 seasons, he is still playing a key role on the team.

Thanks to his longevity and veteran leadership, he has earned plenty of respect around the league. During media day availability at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson put Haslem on his “all-hands” team.

Jordan Clarkson gives his “All-Hands” team: James Johnson

Udonis Haslem

Stephen Jackson

Matt Barnes

In his younger days, Haslem was a major role player for Miami, and he was in its starting lineup for most of his 20s and early 30s.

He has been there and done that with the Heat. He was a starter on their first championship team in 2006 while witnessing Dwyane Wade putting up some of the most prolific numbers in NBA Finals history, and he endured their quick descent right afterward.

When LeBron James took his talents to South Florida in 2010, Haslem moved to the bench, but he was still an important part of the squad that went to four consecutive championship series and won it all in 2012 and 2013.

Over the last few seasons, he has contemplated retirement, but each time, he has decided to return for another season.

So far this year, he has appeared in six games, and in recent years, he has been considered an unofficial player coach. When he speaks and instructs on the sidelines, everyone listens, and his voice carries lots of weight on the bench and in the locker room.

Earlier this season, when the Heat were under .500, he kept it real by saying the team simply wasn’t that good.

More recently, New Orleans Pelicans star C.J. McCollum praised him by saying he’s the type of player that is important to have due to his leadership and influence.

The Heat have played somewhat better over the last several weeks, as they currently hold a 32-27 record and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. However, they simply aren’t the threat they were the previous three years, as they’re last in the league in points per game and are having lots of trouble hitting from 3-point range.

But Haslem’s leadership has undoubtedly helped hold things together.