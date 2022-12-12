Udonis Haslem’s message to the Miami Heat: ‘We ain’t that good’

The Miami Heat have been struggling so far this season, as they hold a mediocre 12-15 record, and veteran Udonis Haslem kept it real with his teammates after their 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, according to Jimmy Butler.

“We think that we’re that good, that we can figure it out at the end and not do right the entire game,” Butler said. “… I think UD said it best, ‘We ain’t that good.’ We can’t afford to play a 45-minute game, a 47-minute game. We need all 48 minutes.”

Miami Heat continue to struggle in 2022-23 season

The Heat came very close to reaching the NBA Finals last season, as they fell by four points to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and many thought they’d have at least a puncher’s chance of contending this year.

Instead, they’ve struggled to find any consistency, and when they have won, they have failed to get more than a few easy blowout wins.

Miami’s defense, at least statistically, has been solid, but its offense has been weak. It ranks just 24th in offensive efficiency and averages only 108.6 points per game, which is 28th in the NBA.

The 3-point shot, which had been a major weapon last season and in the 2019-20 campaign when it reached the championship series, has deserted it. The team is just 22nd in 3-point shooting percentage this season.

One problem has been the play of point guard Kyle Lowry. The 36-year-old is shooting just 40.1 percent from the field, and his age is starting to show. The Heat are reportedly open to trading him, but his big contract this season and next will be an impediment to moving him.

In addition, Duncan Robinson is not the sharpshooter he used to be. He is making just 34.9 percent of his shots this season, including 30.8 percent from beyond the arc, and his playing time has been drastically reduced.

Miami also wants to move him, but like Lowry, he also has a contract that may be seen as radioactive.