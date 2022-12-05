Jimmy Butler when asked what’s ahead for the Miami Heat: ‘A championship’

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has never been one to shy away from making bold statements. It’s just one reason why many Heat fans love him.

He recently made a promise to Heat team president Pat Riley that the team is going to get him his 10th ring this season, and after making his return from injury against the Boston Celtics on Friday, he said that he sees a title in the Heat’s future.

Earlier this season, Butler said that he still expected the team to win a championship despite a slow start.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler said. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f—— championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a d— that we started 2-5.”

Butler is one of the most confident players in the entire league, and it’s great to know that he has lots of trust in himself and his teammates.

The 33-year-old played 35 minutes in his return on Friday, recording 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. He sealed the win for the Heat in overtime with a tough fadeaway shot over Celtics big man Al Horford.

Jimmy Butler with ANOTHER clutch bucket to seal it for the Heat in OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ChNPpxUKoj — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

The six-time All-Star missed seven games for the Heat before returning to help them get back on the right track. Miami is now 4-1 in its last five games, with its current road trip set to come to an end on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Miami is 11-12 on the season and has yet to be above .500 at any point in the campaign. It’s been a rough start for the organization that finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2021-22 season.

Injuries have hindered the Heat to start this season, with Tyler Herro also missing some time recently with an ankle injury.

Butler is currently averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while knocking down 49.2 percent of his shots from the field and 34.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

After Monday’s game against the Grizzlies, the Heat will begin a three-game home stand on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.