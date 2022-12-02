Jimmy Butler makes a promise to Pat Riley: ‘We’re getting your 10th championship’

The Miami Heat have not looked like a team destined to win an NBA championship this season, but that hasn’t stopped star Jimmy Butler from issuing a message of ultimate confidence that a title is coming. He recently promised to Heat team president Pat Riley that another ring for the league legend is on the way.

“When you’re talking about Heat, white hot,” Butler said when talking about the different style of numbers on the team’s City Edition uniform. “Deep run into the playoffs, championship caliber, that’s the second two is about. You put the two together, Pat Riley, we’re getting your 10th championship.”

This is far from the first time that Butler has guaranteed an NBA championship for the Heat. Last season, he declared that the expectation for the Heat was a “championship, that’s it.”

He has doubled down on those high expectations already this season, saying that the Heat still expect to win a title despite the team’s slow start so far.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler said. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f—— championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a d— that we started 2-5.”

As the quote indicates, Butler issued that message of confidence back when the team was 2-5 on the young 2022-23 campaign. Their record is a bit better these days, but it still isn’t impressing anyone.

Currently, the Heat are 10-12 on the season. Things had been looking up for the Heat last week, as they won three consecutive matches. However, that positive momentum stopped in its tracks last Wednesday when the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics, 134-121.

Interestingly, that Wednesday game was originally expected to be the game in which Butler returned from a knee injury. He ended up having to miss that game, but he is now expected to play in Friday’s game versus the Celtics.

Butler has missed seven consecutive games leading up to Friday’s contest. It’s obviously not the kind of start to the season that the six-time All-Star would have hoped for.

In his 13 appearances this season, Butler has been characteristically effective. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

When it comes to winning a championship, time is not only running out for the 77-year-old Riley, but also for the 33-year-old Butler.

He’s been a fabulous star in the league for years, but Father Time wins every battle.

If Butler wants to make good on his promise to Riley and the Heat faithful in South Florida, he’s going to have to win a title sooner rather than later.