Jimmy Butler Shows Off Dance Skills, Chemistry With Goran Dragic in Latest Miami Heat Practice Video
- Updated: July 22, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler showed off his dance skills and chemistry with teammate Goran Dragic in a video posted to the Heat’s official Twitter account on Wednesday.
Well this isn't the type of practice behavior we heard about @JimmyButler 🤔
🎶 BUCKETS – @MAGICxJORDAN pic.twitter.com/nG1ixqnJTi
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 22, 2020
Throughout the season, Butler and Dragic have built a strong friendship. In December, Butler said that the Slovenian was moving up on his all-time favorite teammates list.
After a hard-fought win against the Toronto Raptors in January, Butler dedicated an Instagram post to Dragic in Slovenian.
Dragic has also defended Butler’s personality, saying that he likes that the Marquette University product “challenges guys.”
The two have been key to the Heat’s success so far this season.
This season, the 30-year-old Butler has averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game while the 34-year-old Dragic has averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Miami plays its first scrimmage of the NBA restart against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.
The Heat’s first official game back will be against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.
