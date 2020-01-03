Jimmy Butler Dedicates Heartfelt Instagram Post to Goran Dragic in Slovenian - Heat Nation

- Jimmy Butler Dedicates Heartfelt Instagram Post to Goran Dragic in Slovenian
Jimmy Butler Dedicates Heartfelt Instagram Post to Goran Dragic in Slovenian
- Updated: January 3, 2020
After the Miami Heat’s grueling 84-76 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, Heat star Jimmy Butler dedicated an Instagram post to teammate Goran Dragic.
The post was written in Slovenian, the language of Dragic’s home country.
When translated into English, it becomes clear that the caption is a simple sign of brotherly affection.
“This is how brothers embrace in our homeland,” Butler wrote.
This isn’t the first time this season that Butler has written a social media post in Slovenian.
lahko noč Chicago!! @Goran_Dragic pic.twitter.com/4ibZE4yJQe
— Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) November 23, 2019
The two have developed a close relationship throughout the season, with Dragic praising Butler’s personality and Butler recently saying that Dragic was moving up his all-time favorite teammates list.
Both players have been key to the Heat’s success. So far this season, Butler is averaging 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while Dragic is averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
It’s good to see that Butler is getting along well with his new teammates in Miami. Having a record of 25-9 on the season certainly doesn’t hurt.
