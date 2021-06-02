- Jimmy Butler once called a fan a ‘motherf’n Macaulay Culkin looking a-s’ after he asked to take a picture
Jimmy Butler once called a fan a ‘motherf’n Macaulay Culkin looking a-s’ after he asked to take a picture
- Updated: June 2, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a character, and a fan’s story about meeting him exemplifies Butler’s strong personality.
This fan’s Jimmy Butler story is wild 😂
(via dillonmp2/tiktok) pic.twitter.com/4wZj6XLi1K
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021
“Four years ago, my favorite basketball player came to my school to play pickup,” said the fan. “Since I had access to the gym, my friends and I went down to watch, and I was hoping to meet him afterwards. So when they finished up, I went to go ask for a picture, and he said, ‘This motherf’n Macaulay Culkin lookin’ a—wants to get a picture with me? I guess.’”
People like Butler can be seen either as prickly or productive depending on the circumstances.
A couple of years ago, Butler was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Back then, he infamously clashed with teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, accusing them of being soft.
It caused the media and fans to paint Butler as a malcontent and toxic presence, even though he was regarded as a prime two-way talent.
In the summer of 2019, the Marquette University standout made his way to South Florida to play for the Heat.
Once he became a part of the team’s championship-caliber culture, his impatient, demanding personality was seen in a very different light.
Today, Butler is thought of by many as a strong leader, particularly after leading the Heat to the NBA Finals during their Cinderella run last summer and fall in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.
