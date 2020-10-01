The Miami Heat were dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but the Heat’s problems don’t end there.

The Heat reportedly could be without point guard Goran Dragic for the rest of the series as he is dealing with a foot injury.

Losing one of their top scorers at this point in the playoffs is absolutely devastating for Miami.

However, star Jimmy Butler had a confident response at the outlook for the rest of the series.

“Being ready to go, with or without Goran, we’re still expecting to win,” Butler said. “We still know that we can. Like I said earlier, we want that guy out there with us. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do, but until we can have him back we’ve got to go out there and fight even harder. “We’ve got to try to cover up what he gives us and make up for it, but capable of it. We have to be capable of it. Looking forward, with or without Goran, we better hurry up and tie it up 1-1.”

The Heat clearly are facing an uphill climb in the series.

Butler was solid on Wednesday night, as he finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting.