Jimmy Butler heading to Nashville to focus on artistic endeavor that’s been a long time coming

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is the face of the franchise, and he’s shown in Miami that he is one of the best players in the NBA.

Butler, a six-time All-Star, played his high school basketball in Texas. Recently, he revealed that he’s sticking to his country roots and actually is working on a country music album

“I can’t escape it, as much as I want to,” Butler said on the Alo Mind Full Podcast. “Deep down, that’s who I am.”

He explained that he loves country music, and now Heat fans may be able to support both Butler’s on-court and his new off-court endeavor.

“I do love country music,” Butler said. “I’m actually working on a country music album now. I go to Nashville on Monday for a day to write a couple more songs.”

Butler talked about how he started getting into really listening to country music while in college at Marquette University. As he got to know more about the genre, he realized something that he liked about country singers themselves.

“I’ve come to find out that country music artists are so selfless,” he said. “They always make sure that you’re good and you’re okay. I’ll show up with like nine people to a Luke Bryan show and Luke won’t go on stage until he’s like, ‘Hey! Make sure Jimmy and his people have a beer!’ “I really love that perspective about so many of those individuals in that country music world.”

The Heat are preparing for the start of the 2022-23 regular season, and Butler will have plenty of responsibilities on the court to deal with that don’t involve his music.

Last season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc.

What may have been more impressive was his play in the postseason, as Butler willed the Heat to a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals before the team ultimately fell short to the Boston Celtics.

It’s been an interesting offseason for Butler, who now has a new hairstyle and a new music project. It’s what makes him such an interesting player, and as long as he continues to produce on the court, Heat fans will certainly support his off-court activities as well.