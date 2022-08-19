Jake Paul offers Jimmy Butler a quarter of a million dollars if he rocks his new hairstyle all season

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been rocking a new hairstyle this offseason, and he now has an incentive to keep it throughout the 2022-23 season.

Celebrity Jake Paul is offering Butler $250,000 if he keeps his dreads for the 2022-23 season.

“I’ll pay you $250,000, Jimmy, if you rock that hair the whole season.” 👀@JakePaul wants to see @JimmyButler with the dreads all year pic.twitter.com/BVYqek2SFf — betr (@betr) August 19, 2022

While that may not be a ton of money to Butler, he may have already been planning to keep the hairstyle.

Tyler Herro did point out that Butler has been working out this offseason with his new look.

Whether Butler keeps the hair or not, he’s going to be crucial for the Heat in the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc.

What may have been more impressive was his play in the postseason, as Butler willed the Heat to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before the team ultimately fell short to the Boston Celtics.

With Herro banged up during the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler carried the load offensively for the Heat, especially in the final two games. Butler has established himself as an outstanding playoff performer.

The six-time All-Star will likely be effective no matter what hairstyle he rocks, but Paul may have to up the stakes to get him to keep it all season. Butler is slated to make over $37 million in the 2022-23 campaign, so Paul’s offer probably doesn’t exactly move the needle for the Heat star.