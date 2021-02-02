Jimmy Butler is back for the Miami Heat, and it wasn’t just his scoring or defense that the team was missing without him.

After scoring a bucket in the fourth quarter of the Heat’s Monday game against the Charlotte Hornets, Butler adamantly dropped an F-bomb at his teammates.

Butler had missed three weeks of action due to being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols.

When he came back on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, he put up 30 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Heat earned a much-needed win.

The Heat are currently 7-12 on the season and are hoping to return to form and get back into the playoff picture. It’s been a frustrating season for them just months after their inspiring run to the NBA Finals.

With guard Tyler Herro back as well, perhaps Miami will start stringing together some wins.