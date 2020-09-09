- Goran Dragic Sings ‘Bad Boys’ to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo After Miami Heat Vanquish Milwaukee Bucks
- Oddsmakers Peg Miami Heat as Favorites to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo If He Leaves Milwaukee Bucks
- Goran Dragic Pays Tribute to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh as Miami Heat Advance in Playoffs
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Whether or Not He Will Move on From Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Bucks Veteran Announces Retirement After Series Loss to Miami Heat
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Complains About Lack of Home-Court Advantage in Series Loss to Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler’s Unsatisfied Reaction After Miami Heat Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
- Report: Milwaukee Bucks Announce Game-Changing Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 5
- Report: Sacramento Kings Request to Interview Miami Heat Executive for Head of Basketball Operations
- Duncan Robinson Explains Why Miami Heat Must Play Like ‘Desperate Team’ vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Goran Dragic Sings ‘Bad Boys’ to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo After Miami Heat Vanquish Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: September 9, 2020
The Miami Heat eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night.
Following Miami’s 103-94 win, Goran Dragic sang “Bad Boys” while walking with stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
The Miami Heat Bad Boys. @JimmyButler @Bam1of1 @Goran_Dragic 💪
(📹:@MiamiHEAT)pic.twitter.com/eIIXoT7W2m
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 9, 2020
The Heat seem to have all the swagger in the world, as they have gone 8-1 in the postseason.
Dragic had a solid performance in Game 5 against the Bucks. He scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and added four rebounds.
The veteran point guard also paid tribute to Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh following the win.
Miami is attempting to make the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Dragic and Butler will be the two veteran leaders guiding the Heat throughout the rest of the postseason.
Now, they will await the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login