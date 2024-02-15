Videos

Gilbert Arenas says Tyler Herro is technically Miami Heat’s No. 1 option

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is technically the team’s No. 1 option.

He made some interesting comments about the 24-year-old during a recent podcast episode.

Arena’s comments may be met with some pushback, particularly his suggestion that Herro was nearly leading the NBA in scoring at one point. If Arenas is referring to the 2022-23 regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points per game during that time — a solid mark, but certainly not enough to get him in the mix for the league lead.

In addition, while Herro is the Heat’s leader in shot attempts per game this season (a common occurrence in recent years), some would argue that doesn’t necessarily make him the team’s No. 1 option, especially with players like Jimmy Butler in the fold.

But regardless of roles or labels, Herro is a crucial ingredient to the Heat’s success. This season, he’s averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.

This is his second season as a full-time starter after he won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 campaign. Miami is reportedly still high on his potential, and since he’s only 24, his best days in the league may very well still be ahead of him.

Herro has seen the Heat go on some fantastic playoff runs during his time with the franchise, though he did miss virtually all of the 2023 postseason due to injury. He’d surely love nothing more than to stay on the floor in the 2024 postseason and help his squad return to the NBA Finals.

But getting there isn’t going to be easy, as there are some talented teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Heat are still trying to find their footing this season. Miami currently holds the No. 7 seed in the East — a play-in spot — and has a 30-25 record.

The Heat have already reached the All-Star break, as their next game won’t come until Feb. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Over the next week or so, they’ll look to recharge and prepare for the dog days of the season.

