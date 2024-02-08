Report: Miami Heat remain ‘high’ on Tyler Herro’s potential

The Miami Heat remain “high” on guard Tyler Herro’s potential, according to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson.

Miami kept Herro through Thursday’s trade deadline, as the team stood pat after making a trade for Terry Rozier with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this season.

“Trading Herro in the middle of the season was always considered unlikely,” Chiang and Jackson wrote. “The Heat remains high on Herro’s potential, and the team has only considered trading him for All-Star talent.”

Herro spent the past offseason in trade rumors with the Heat reportedly pursuing guard Damian Lillard, but he remained with Miami after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, the Heat will proceed in the 2023-24 season with a core of Herro, Rozier, Bam Adebayo and superstar Jimmy Butler. The Heat made the NBA Finals last season, and the team still has a shot to get back there this season, currently holding the No. 7 seed in the East.

Remember, Miami made the NBA Finals last season as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year award winner, has appeared in 32 games for the Heat this season and been one of the team’s best scorers. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3.

The Heat – on paper – have four really solid scorers among Rozier, Herro, Butler and Adebayo. The team is hoping that group can mesh down the stretch run of the 2023-24 regular season to be clicking on all cylinders in the playoffs.

Herro started all 67 games that he appeared in for the Heat during the regular season in the 2022-23 campaign, but he spent most of the playoffs on the sideline after he was injured in Game 1 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Heat made the Finals without Herro, one can only wonder if the team would have won the Finals had the shooting guard been able to suit up against the Denver Nuggets.

Miami drafted Herro in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and the team is clearly confident in him since it has not moved him to this point and gave him a healthy contract extension. Hopefully, Herro can prove Miami’s decision to be the right one by leading the team to playoff success in the 2023-24 campaign.