Giannis Antetokounmpo boasts that Khris Middleton’s dunk on Jimmy Butler lives rent-free in his mind

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo praised teammate Khris Middleton’s dunking ability by noting one he made six years ago on Jimmy Butler.

Which Khris dunk lives rent-free in Giannis' mind? Allow him to tell you: pic.twitter.com/k3owtwO2E4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 4, 2021

“The best dunk that Khris has ever made was on Jimmy Butler,” Antetokounmpo said.

After someone indicated that it had been a while since that took place, Antetokounmpo offered some help in pinning down when the dunk took place.

“Yeah, that’s crazy,” Antetokounmpo said. “Go Google it. It was like six years ago.”

Middleton’s dunk took place during a preseason contest between the Bucks and Chicago Bulls, one of Butler’s former teams. Given the meaningless nature of the contest, it’s not necessarily a highlight clip that’s resonated over the past six years.

Butler will undoubtedly recall the play, though he’s likely now more focused on current action. He also presumably isn’t that concerned about a play from a long-ago exhibition clash.

In reality, it’s a situation that’s happened to many prominent players. The fact that the Bucks will be facing Butler’s Miami Heat squad on Saturday no doubt brought back Antetokounmpo’s memory.

Butler has recently been dealing with injuries that have kept him out of the lineup. Given that he was the focus of Antetokounmpo’s jab, he would likely prefer to be on the court to face the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Saturday night’s matchup, and it seems like Butler won’t be playing in the game, so a battle between the two will have to wait. That wait may not be too long, as the two teams are scheduled to play in Miami on Wednesday night.