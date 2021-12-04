Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo likely to miss Milwaukee Bucks game vs. Miami Heat

There appears to be a strong likelihood that the Milwaukee Bucks will be without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when they host the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Bucks injury report for Saturday night against the Heat:

– Lopez, DiVincenzo and Ojeleye are OUT.

– Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (right calf soreness).

– DeMarcus Cousins (left foot soreness) and George Hill (right knee hyperextension) are probable. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 4, 2021

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was forced to miss the Bucks’ Thursday night loss to the Toronto Raptors due to a calf issue.

The 97-93 loss put an end to the Bucks’ eight-game winning streak that got them back on track after they had recorded only six wins in their first 14 contests this season.

Despite the pressure of leading the defending NBA champions, Antetokounmpo has shown no signs that he won’t be able to deliver MVP-worthy numbers over the course of the campaign.

Prior to being sidelined, Antetokounmpo was continuing to deliver solid all-around play for the Bucks. In 21 games this season, he has averaged 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.

The Bucks are certainly looking to avoid Antetokounmpo coming back too soon and reinjuring his calf. A setback could be a severe blow to the team’s hopes of defending its championship.

It’s unlikely that the Heat will have much sympathy for the plight of the Bucks, given their own injury concerns. Those woes have played a part in the Heat losing four of their past seven games, a stretch that’s left their record at 14-9.

On Friday night, the Heat were able to temporarily get back on track with a road win against the Indiana Pacers.

A home game on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies will be the Heat’s next matchup after Saturday’s contest.