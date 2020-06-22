Video: Gabrielle Union Gives Dwyane Wade Insane Gift for Father’s Day

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade got one serious gift from his wife, Gabrielle Union, for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Wade posted a video on Instagram to show off his brand new Ford Bronco.

“Don’t ever say I didn’t do nothing for you,” Union says in Wade’s video. “I love you.”

Wade’s new car figures to be the perfect car for his new life in sunny Los Angeles. With hundreds of days of sunshine per year, Wade will surely make the most out of his topless SUV.

The new car isn’t the only kind gesture Wade was the recipient of on Sunday.

His son, Zaire, took to social media on Sunday morning to post a very heartfelt post dedicated to his father.

Surely, the Wade family will have a fantastic Father’s Day dinner to celebrate the three-time NBA champ. Likely the elder Wade will be looking to finish up early enough so that he and his lovely wife can take an evening drive in his shiny new car.