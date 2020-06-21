- Zaire Wade Dedicates Emotional Post to Dwyane Wade on Father’s Day
- Report: NBA Restart in Severe Jeopardy After Latest Warning From Florida Department of Health
- Dwyane Wade Creates ’Junetwentieth’ Holiday to Celebrate Anniversary of 2 Miami Heat Championships
- Bam Adebayo Says Life In Bubble Will Be Better Than Months ‘We Couldn’t Play Basketball’
- Video: Jimmy Butler Looks Back on Incident at Walmart When Child Called Him N—-r
- Daryl Morey Believes His ‘Dream’ of Landing Chris Bosh Would Have Assured Houston Rockets Championship
- Justise Winslow Takes NSFW Shot at NBA, Claims League Only Cares About Money
- Video: Miami Heat Players Release Powerful Messages on Continuing Racial Injustice in America
- Miami Heat News: Heat Announce Juneteenth Will Be Permanent Paid Team Holiday
- Report: Some Pushing League to Allow Bam Adebayo, Other Stars to Sign Max Contracts Before NBA Resumption
Zaire Wade Dedicates Emotional Post to Dwyane Wade on Father’s Day
- Updated: June 21, 2020
The strong relationship between Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his son, Zaire, has been documented for many years.
The younger Wade was just a toddler when his father was drafted by the Heat in 2003. In the years that followed, the younger Wade got to see his father go from rookie sensation to international superstar.
Clearly, the elder Wade is his son’s biggest hero. That fact was made fully clear through the younger Wade’s heartfelt Father’s Day Instagram post on Sunday.
While the elder Wade’s basketball career came to an end last year, his son’s career is just getting started.
The 18-year-old plans to spend next year playing at Brewster Academy. Surely, he hopes to ultimately follow in his father’s footsteps and join the ranks in the NBA.
Whether or not the younger Wade will be able to achieve that lofty goal remains to be seen.
What is already quite clear is that no matter what the younger Wade decides to do in the future, he’ll have his father right there with him, offering support and guidance every step of the way.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login