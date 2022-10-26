- Former Miami Heat guard hates that Kyle [Lowry] is not the same Kyle
- Jimmy Butler praises Gabe Vincent, offers approval of him playing alongside Kyle Lowry in crunch time
- Miami Heat being linked to Kyle Kuzma and P.J. Washington
- Report: Phoenix Suns rejected Miami Heat’s offer of Duncan Robinson for Jae Crowder
- Caleb Martin and Christian Koloko speak out on their fight during Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors game
- Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler call out Miami Heat’s lack of defense after 0-2 start to season
- Donovan Mitchell thought training with Bam Adebayo in offseason was preparation to potentially join Miami Heat
- Report: Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine out vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Victor Oladipo dealing with knee tendonosis, could miss Miami Heat’s season opener vs. Chicago Bulls
- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo among top 5 of players that receive highest percentage of negative tweets
Former Miami Heat guard hates that Kyle [Lowry] is not the same Kyle
- Updated: October 26, 2022
Former Miami Heat guard Carlos Arroyo lamented the fact that veteran Heat guard Kyle Lowry’s current struggles could hurt the team this season.
Arroyo appeared on the “Road Trippin'” podcast and gave his assessment (at the 42:46 mark) of contending teams, noting how Lowry has slipped from his past greatness on the court.
“I don’t know man,” Arroyo said. “I hate to see that Kyle is not the same Kyle. They depend a lot and so much of him, his 3-point shooting and his consistency hasn’t been what we’ve seen in the past. So I think they’ll struggle because they need Kyle to play at a top level.”
Lowry is in his second season with the Heat, but is only off to a modest start after four games. He’s averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
In addition to those numbers, Lowry’s shooting success has been a disappointment thus far this season. He’s connecting on just 28.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 28.0 percent on his 3-point efforts.
Lowry’s final season with the Toronto Raptors during the 2020-21 campaign saw him see action in just 46 contests. However, in those games, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.
Unlike the shooting struggles that Lowry’s currently enduring, he averaged 43.6 percent on his field-goal attempts and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The 36-year-old Lowry has been in the NBA since the 2006-07 season when he played for the Memphis Grizzlies. The aging process eventually affects all players, which could be the case with Lowry.
When the Heat acquired Lowry in a 2021 sign-and-trade, they were no doubt aware that a possible decline might take place at some point.
Yet, they were comfortable enough with Lowry’s body of work on the court to give him a three-year, $85 million deal. He’s making $28.3 million this year and is set to make $29.7 million next season
Such financial numbers might be cause for some second thoughts in the Heat front office. That’s because paying Lowry such a high salary puts a burden on the team’s salary cap.
It may be too early to say that Lowry’s career is winding down, but one way to eliminate such talk is for him to up his on-court numbers. Another way for the focus to veer away from Lowry’s struggles is for the Heat to start winning on a consistent basis.
The Heat are off to a slow 1-3 start this season and are starting a three-game Western road swing against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login