The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are open to teams like the Miami Heat making offers for Kevin Durant, but they are planning on starting the 2022-23 regular season with him on the roster.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets prior to the start of free agency.

"The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AJOL6Wq5pY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

“The Nets, they pick up T.J. Warren today,” Charania said. “They’re making moves, and they’re doing things this offseason with – in their mind – the preparation and operation as if they’re bringing these two guys back next season and playing with these two guys. “Now, I think they’re open in dialogue, and they’re open to teams like Toronto, Phoenix, Miami making offers, but until they get that price threshold met, which I’m told is All-Star type players, a boatload of draft picks, they’re not going to move.”

Charania also said that the Nets are telling teams they will not trade Durant until the price for him is met.

Durant is under contract with the Nets through the 2025-26 season. While he may no longer want to play for the Nets, his leverage is a bit limited since the team previously secured a long-term commitment from him. That should drive up his value in the trade market as well.

The 12-time All-Star averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season for Brooklyn and has proven he is still one of the game’s best scorers.

The Heat don’t have a ton of draft capital to work with in a trade, but they could dangle a solid young player like Tyler Herro as the prized piece in a deal with the Nets.

Still, that likely wouldn’t be enough to entice Brooklyn to move Durant to Miami if the franchise is asking for an All-Star caliber player and more.

The Durant situation in Brooklyn will likely be the biggest story of the NBA offseason, especially if he does get dealt before the 2022-23 regular season.