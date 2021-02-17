- Dwyane Wade on Anthony Edwards: ‘I definitely think he can be a better player than I was’
Dwyane Wade on Anthony Edwards: ‘I definitely think he can be a better player than I was’
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade believes that Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards can be a better player than he was during his career.
"I definitely think he can be a better player than I was. He has all the tools."@DwyaneWade has high hopes for Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/0CcSdPM3eK
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021
“I appreciate the nod,” Wade said of Edwards saying that he tries to mimic his game. “I got the chance to meet Anthony Edwards when he was a junior in high school and sat down and watched film with him and coach [Tom] Crean in Georgia.
“It was great to see him go through that film session and understand at that time that he can get a lot better. And so, watching him get better in college and now in the pros, it’s so great man.
“I definitely think he can be a better player than I was. He has all the tools. You set the bar so people can jump over that bar. I think he has the talent to be able to jump over the bar that I set. So, I hope he do it. I hope he becomes a way better player than I ever was.”
That is high praise from the three-time NBA champion.
Wade set the bar pretty high in his career, as he was a 13-time All-Star, won the scoring title for the 2008-09 season and was named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.
In his career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Edwards certainly has a long way to go, but he is off to a solid start in his rookie season.
Just 28 games into his career, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Wade’s confidence in Edwards, as well as his guidance, should help the youngster reach NBA stardom in his career.
