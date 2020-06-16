- Video: Dwyane Wade Issues Inspiring Message to Graduating Class of 2020
- Report: Heat’s Chances of Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo Depends on Bucks’ Playoff Success
- Tyler Herro Hooks Up Instagram Model Girlfriend on Her Birthday With Lavish Gift
- Zaire Wade Posts Emotional Tribute to Dwyane Wade to Celebrate Graduating High School
- Goran Dragic Makes His Stance on NBA Return Known: ‘We Want to Compete’
- Jae Crowder Backs Lou Williams as He Questions Return of NBA Season
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to Death of Rayshard Brooks With Angry NSFW Message
- Dwyane Wade Reminisces on Epic Game 3 Moment During 2006 NBA Finals
- Jae Crowder Fires Back at Doctor Who Says America Needs Sports Right Now
- Report: Bam Adebayo Among Stars Seeking Protection in Case of Serious Injury in Orlando Bubble
Video: Dwyane Wade Issues Inspiring Message to Graduating Class of 2020
- Updated: June 16, 2020
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade shared an emotional moment with his son, Zaire, during the younger Wade’s high school graduation.
On Tuesday, the elder Wade provided an inspiring message to all of the other students who are graduating during this tumultuous time.
How awesome is #DwyaneWade? 🏀 Not only a sports legend, but a truly inspirational guy! – @MACKONTHERADIO & @iAmLettyB #MackInTheMorning 🎙
#Repost (📸: @nbc6)
Former Miami Heat star @dwyanewade has a special message for the graduating #Classof2020 🎓 pic.twitter.com/7XsRBQw0Ah
— 939MIA (@939MIA) June 16, 2020
“I know that this year has been hard,” the elder Wade said. “I know that you guys have always dreamed of the perfect day. Y’all dreamed of walking across the stage. Y’all dreamed of all the activities that would go on your senior year and a lot of that has been taken away.”
With many colleges and high schools postponing or resorting to virtual graduations due to the novel coronavirus, Wade offered a different take on how this year’s graduating class should view their situation.
“Also understand this: Class of 2020 will always be remembered,” the elder Wade said. “I think this moment taught us all a lot. I think it sat us all down and taught us something. And all I’ve gotta say is we are looking for you guys to lead.
“So, if you guys are going to have a virtual graduation, make it the dopest virtual graduation that we have ever seen. Make these moments matter. Make these moments count, because we are following y’all leads. Good luck. Congratulations on graduating.”
This year has been filled with many changes. Thankfully, Wade offered some great points on how to enjoy it and find a positive side for the recent graduates.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login