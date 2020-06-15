Zaire Wade Posts Emotional Tribute to Dwyane Wade to Celebrate Graduating High School

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade shared an emotional moment with his eldest child, Zaire, after the younger Wade graduated from high school.

The younger Wade then took to Instagram to tell his father that “we did it.”

The elder Wade also posted a celebratory video dedicated to his son’s achievement.

The younger Wade is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps on the court, as he plans to attend Brewster Academy next year to continue his basketball career.

According to MaxPreps, the younger Wade averaged 4.3 points per game for Sierra Canyon School last season. He played alongside LeBron James’ son, Bronny, who was a freshman at Sierra Canyon this past year.

The elder Wade was seen attending many Sierra Canyon games this past season, usually sitting courtside.

Huge cheers at the game between Sierra Canyon High School and Montgomery High School because NBA Legend Dwayne Wade shows up to see his son, Zaire, play. Crazy atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/NH0dXlI0e1 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 22, 2019

While Zaire may not end up enjoying the same success in basketball as his father has, he has a great role model to base his work ethic and game after.

Not every kid has a father who is a three-time NBA champion.

Over 17 seasons in the NBA, the elder Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and was named an All-Star 13 times.