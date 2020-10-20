Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson indicated that during the team’s recent NBA Finals appearance, members of the Los Angeles Lakers bench were trash-talking him by calling him “Jimmy Neutron.”

Robinson appeared on the “Titus & Tate” podcast, with the hosts pointing out that the second-year player was the subject of much conjecture by both players and fans.

Duncan Robinson says the Lakers bench was calling him “Jimmy Neutron” during the Finals That’s cold 😂 (via @TheAssociation)pic.twitter.com/jKd7cpN4aa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2020

“During the finals, the Lakers bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me,” Robinson said (at the 52-second mark). “So, I don’t understand how I can be Sheen and also Jimmy Neutron.”

The 26-year-old Robinson made his first finals appearance against the Lakers. He acquitted himself well after being shut out in the opener by then averaging 15.0 points during the last five games of the series.

Robinson’s strongest performance came in Game 5, when he connected for 26 points and helped temporarily stop the Lakers from winning the NBA title in five games.

Those 26 points for Robinson largely came on the strength of his long-range shooting, with the University of Michigan product knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc.

Robinson, who started most of the Heat’s regular season contests, largely flourished in the postseason by hitting 62 3-pointers during the nearly three months of action. That performance came after he amassed 270 3-pointers in 73 games for the 2019-20 campaign.

Robinson has quickly development in just two years with the Heat. It’s clear from his comments that other teams are noticing him, even if it’s in a less-than-serious way.