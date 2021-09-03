Draymond Green wanted to ‘go at’ Dwyane Wade after he wished Rudy Gobert good luck at Tokyo Olympics

Now that he is part-owner of the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been vocal about his support for the team’s players.

When he tweeted his support for Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the recent Tokyo Olympics, he apparently irked Golden State Warriors and Team USA member Draymond Green.

“I bumped into D-Wade a couple weeks ago and so I’m sharing this with you,” said Green on a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony’s podcast. “Obviously, I know that’s your brother, but also because me and him talked about it. I said, ‘Yo, I gotta tell you. You was one of the people on my go-at list after we won, and I’m gonna tell you why. When we was over there, it felt like us literally against the world, including America. To see your tweet after all the s— France was talking and you say good luck to Rudy Gobert, I ain’t like that s—. Then I screenshotted it, and I was gonna go at you. But out of my respect for you, I couldn’t go at you. But I said if I saw you, I was gonna tell you.'”

Wade himself has represented the national team multiple times. His first foray in an international competition came during the 2004 Olympics, when he suited up for Team USA in Greece. That experience ended in disappointment as the squad failed to bring home the gold medal.

Team USA redeemed itself four years later by going undefeated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics to capture the gold medal.

The 6-foot-4 guard played superbly in the tournament. Although he primarily came off the bench, he led the team in scoring with 16.0 points per game. He also added 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.