Videos

Damian Lillard candidly speaks on Portland Trail Blazers reaching stage of ‘no communication’ with Miami Heat

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Damian Lillard
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard recently opened up on his trade request this offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers, sharing that he did indeed want to go to the Miami Heat.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers ended up dealing Lillard to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns that sent Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton to Portland.

It’s disappointing for Heat fans that Lillard wanted to play in Miami given how things turned out, but it seems like Portland wasn’t exactly interested in negotiating with the team.

The Heat likely would have packaged Tyler Herro, draft capital and some young talent to make a deal for Lillard.

The NBA world gave the Blazers a ton of credit for the package they received for Lillard, especially after the team flipped Holiday to the Boston Celtics.

The deal with Boston brought two more draft picks to the Blazers as well as guard Malcolm Brogdon and big man Robert Williams III. Those players could be used as trade chips down the line as well.

Heat guard Tyler Herro also recently revealed that Miami told him that a deal for Lillard wasn’t going to happen. As much as the former Blazers star wanted to play for the Heat, it appears Miami knew it was going to be tough to create an offer Portland would actually accept.

Holiday, an All-Star last season, was a great trade piece because of his pedigree and contract. The guard has one year remaining on his contract plus a player option for the 2024-25 season.

That may have made him an easier player for Portland to flip via trade than Herro would have been, as the Heat guard has several years remaining on his contract.

With Lillard now on the Bucks, the team is expected to be one of the best in the NBA. The Heat may have to go through Lillard and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference if they want to make the NBA Finals this season.

Miami knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs last season, and the team still has a ton of talent, headlined by Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Adding Lillard would have been a nice move, but Miami now needs to focus on getting the most out of the current group for this season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Israel
Miami Heat organization under fire for reaction to attacks on Israel
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks
Matt Barnes slights Miami Heat while discussing Damian Lillard’s NBA title chances with Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard and Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro says Miami Heat told him that Damian Lillard trade wasn’t going to happen
Miami Heat News
Joe Cronin Blazers
Joe Cronin looks back on Damian Lillard trade saga with no filter
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?